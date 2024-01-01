Logo
SWEEP (Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Performance) Standard
SWEEP Membership Dues | Large Local Government

Why Join?

  • Signal your commitment and leadership in the solid waste industry
  • Join other leaders in Sustainable Materials Management to set the agenda for the future
  • Expand your professional network and further your professional development
  • Deduct cost of membership due to SWEEP being a 501(c)3 Non-Profit

Membership Benefits 

  • 10% discount on SWEEP Certification and SWEEP products and services
  • Up to 3 seats on SWEEP Committees where you can help shape and steer the SWEEP Standard
  • Opportunity to present at SWEEP's highly attended webinar events
  • Press Release acknowledging membership and applauding your leadership in Sustainable Materials Management
