SWEEP (Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Performance) Standard
SWEEP Membership Dues | Large Local Government
Why Join?
Signal your commitment and leadership in the solid waste industry
Join other leaders in Sustainable Materials Management to set the agenda for the future
Expand your professional network and further your professional development
Deduct cost of membership due to SWEEP being a 501(c)3 Non-Profit
Membership Benefits
10% discount on SWEEP Certification and SWEEP products and services
Up to 3 seats on SWEEP Committees where you can help shape and steer the SWEEP Standard
Opportunity to present at SWEEP's highly attended webinar events
Press Release acknowledging membership and applauding your leadership in Sustainable Materials Management
