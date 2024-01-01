Paladin Flag Football Fall Season - 50/50 Raffle

Dear Parents and Supporters,





We are excited to announce our Paladin Football Club Fall Season 50/50 Raffle, aimed at supporting our inaugural season and ensuring a successful start for our young athletes.





The funds raised from this raffle will directly contribute to purchasing flags, covering field rentals, providing uniforms, and supporting league fees, among other essential expenses. Your participation will make a significant impact on the quality and experience of our flag football program.





Here's how the 50/50 raffle works:

- Tickets are available for purchase

- Half of the total proceeds will go towards supporting Paladin Football Club, and the other half could be yours if your ticket is drawn!





Your support through this raffle not only helps our teams but also allows us to continue providing a positive and enriching environment for our athletes to grow and thrive in the sport they love.





Thank you for being a part of our journey and for supporting Paladin Football Club. Together, we can make this inaugural season a memorable one!





If you have any questions or would like more information about the raffle, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]





Best regards,





Pete Hargis

Director, Paladin Football