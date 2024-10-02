EVC Theatre's Shakespeare Escapes Here

Tickets are general admission: come early for the best seats.
General Admission!
$10
Thank you for supporting EVC Theatre with your ticket purchase!
Theatre-Lover Ticket Level!
$25
Thank you for keeping theatre alive at Evergreen Valley College. Theater-Lover ticket holders have the opportunity for early seat selection!
Prop Us Up!
$100
Helps us purchase props for productions, like the escape room clues and fancy wrist bands for escapees. This support level gets you 4 tickets, early seat selection and sweet treats and beverages waiting for you when you arrive at the theater!
Support in Style!
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
$300 can put a cast into costumes that fit their characters. This support level secures up to 6 tickets, early seat selection, and sweet treats and beverages waiting for your party at the theater. You will also receive a personalized welcome video from a cast member to get your group pumped for the experience.
Fight for your Rights!
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
$600 covers performance rights for an EVC Production. This also helps support scripts for the cast and stage manager. This support level secures up to 8 tickets, early seat selection, and sweet treats and beverages waiting for your party at the theater. You will also receive a personalized welcome video from a cast member to get your group pumped for the experience.
