Logo
Soroptimist International of Hackettstown
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

An Afternoon with Silvia Rossi

142 Liberty St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, USA

Silvia has made it her mission to help individuals and families understand their eternal connection to loved ones that have passed on; bringing relief and comfort to the very many who have been touched by her gift.

Gather with family and friends for a spiritual afternoon as gifted medium and psychic, Silvia Rossi, provides an opportunity to connect with your loved ones from the other side. Tickets are $40 per person. Must be 21+ to attend. Doors open at 12:00 noon. Silvia will begin at 12:30 pm promptly. Event will end around 3:00 pm. Cash bar. Sweet and savory snacks will be for sale. There will be general seating and limited tickets are available. Raffle tickets will be sold for a variety of prizes including a Private Reading with Silvia and more. 

Please note: Event is for entertainment purposes only. Not everyone is guaranteed a reading. 

Proceeds from the event will help support our volunteer club so we may continue to provide educational awards to women and girls, and help our local community.

common:freeFormsBy