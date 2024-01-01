An Afternoon with Silvia Rossi

Silvia has made it her mission to help individuals and families understand their eternal connection to loved ones that have passed on; bringing relief and comfort to the very many who have been touched by her gift.

Gather with family and friends for a spiritual afternoon as gifted medium and psychic, Silvia Rossi, provides an opportunity to connect with your loved ones from the other side. Tickets are $40 per person. Must be 21+ to attend. Doors open at 12:00 noon. Silvia will begin at 12:30 pm promptly. Event will end around 3:00 pm. Cash bar. Sweet and savory snacks will be for sale. There will be general seating and limited tickets are available. Raffle tickets will be sold for a variety of prizes including a Private Reading with Silvia and more.



Please note: Event is for entertainment purposes only. Not everyone is guaranteed a reading.

Proceeds from the event will help support our volunteer club so we may continue to provide educational awards to women and girls, and help our local community.