Gold Tone Senior Show Choir Fundraising Concert 2024 - Tickets

Annual Fundraiser Concert
"A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll"
September 7, 20204 7:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
7001 Trail Lake Drive
Fort Worth, Texas
Concert includes over $4,000 worth of donated prizes via raffles and silent auctions.
Doors open at 6:15
