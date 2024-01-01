Wellness Retreat

Join us for a full day of classes, workshops, and activities with Dr. Annie Reyes, Dr. Matt Reyes, and other experts from Be Well Associates and PYP Studio to help you gain awareness about wellness and learn about tools to improve your own wellness. Cost is $40, which includes a light breakfast with coffee and tea and a journal & pen for each participant.





You can bring your own lunch or pre-order a box lunch from Webster's Bookstore and Cafe for $13





Schedule

8:30 Registration and Light Breakfast

9:00 Introduction and Vision Setting

10:00 Preparation for Success

11:00 Posture, Breathing, and Spinal Mobility

11:45 Gratitude, Action Steps, and Service

12:30 Lunch

1:30 Nutrition, Balance, Energy, and Sleep

2:30 Yoga & Meditation

3:30 Dream Life

4:15 Where do you go from here?

5:00 Departure















