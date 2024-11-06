Uloma House

2024 Bowling for Change Sponsorship Packages 2024

Perfect Game Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid for one year

Perfect Game ($1,000 Contribution): -5 tickets to the event -20 raffle entries -Your logo added to our website -A post (both in story and on page) on our social media platforms -Recognition during our annual gala event in Summer 2025
Double Sponsorship
$750

Valid for one year

Double ($750 Contribution): -4 tickets to the event -15 raffle entries -Your logo added to our website -A post (both in story and on page) on our social media platforms
Strike Sponsorship
$500

Valid for one year

Strike ($500 Contribution): -3 tickets to the event -10 raffle entries -A story post on our social media platforms -Your logo added to our website
Spare Sponsorship
$250

Valid for one year

Spare ($250 Contribution): -2 tickets to the event -5 raffle entries -A post in the story of our social media platforms
