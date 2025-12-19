AFGSE WI Literature Shop

Offered by
About this shop
You can pick up your order or have it shipped to you. If you are asking for shipping, Please put all the items you would like in your cart, then input this item price to equal 10% of your total. (We've set it to 'Pay what you can" but only because this tool doesn't have a calculated item. )
Basic introductory book for teens affected by someone else's drinking. Easy-to-understand explanation of alcoholism and the Alateen program. Indexed, softcover. 128 pages.
An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.
Daily help for teens. Positive sharings from Alateen members around the world. Indexed. 384 pages.
More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.
Thorough study guide for our Legacies. In-depth chapters on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service provide insight. Includes thought-provoking questions. Indexed. 366 pages.
Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed. 383 pages.
Al-Anon's basic, most comprehensive book discusses all aspects of our program of recovery. Excellent for personal and meeting study. Indexed, softcover. 416 pages.
Al-Anon's latest daily reader shares the personal experiences and many voices of the Al-Anon fellowship today, illustrating that Al-Anon is indeed for anyone affected by someone else's drinking. Indexed, 384 pages.
Welcomes first-timers with basic introductory Al-Anon pamphlets assembled in a booklet. Includes P-14, P-19, P-48, P-53, P-67, S-4, M-12, and M-78.
Welcomes new Alateen members with helpful leaflets assembled in a booklet. Includes M-9, P-21, P-41, P-67, and S-20.
Bookmark Al-Anon
Bookmark Alateen
Workbook for conducting an in-depth inventory, expanded from P-5 to include additional sections on fear, anger, control, intimacy, sex, finances, and spirituality. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 96 pages.
A workbook for using Al-Anon's Twelve Steps, Traditions, and Concepts of Service in one's personal life, it provides insightful examples from members and thought-provoking questions. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 176 pages.
This companion piece to Paths to Recovery (B-24) contains the thought-provoking questions on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service found in the book, with space to write answers. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 112 pages.
Easy-to-use handout explains the basics of detachment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!