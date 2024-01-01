2024 Fired Up for Felines Raffles

🎟️ Get ready to ignite your passion for felines at our Fired Up for Felines event on May 11th! Join us for an unforgettable day filled with fun, crafts, cats, and the chance to win incredible prizes in our exciting raffle!





Our raffle boasts a lineup of fantastic prizes that will leave you feline fabulous! There's something for every cat lover to purr about!





Your participation in our raffle not only gives you the opportunity to win amazing prizes but also helps support our mission to provide care, shelter, and resources for cats in need. Every ticket sold goes directly towards funding vital programs and initiatives that make a difference in the lives of our furry friends. 🐾

Don't miss out on the excitement—purchase your raffle tickets today and join us in making a paw-sitive impact for cats everywhere! See you at Fired Up for Felines on May 11th! 🚀





Even if you can't attend, you can still participate! Winners don't need to be present, but they must be able to arrange pickup or pay for shipping!