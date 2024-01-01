Join us for an unforgettable night of fun, laughter, and connection at the Straponathon Sapphic Slumber Party! This event is designed for femmes and non-binary folks to celebrate their sexuality in a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment.





The night will kick off at 8pm with a cozy meet-and-greet, featuring delicious snacks, signature cocktails, and a warm atmosphere perfect for making new friends. As the evening progresses with doors closing at 9pm, we'll dive into a series of playful activities, including games and strap-on play.





Whether you're a seasoned pro or curious newcomer, our party welcomes you. Throughout the night, there will be plenty of opportunities for private and consensual exploration.





Feel free to wear your favorite pajamas or sexy lingerie, and bring your own strap-ons and toys to join in the fun. We'll also have a selection of gear available for use.





Come celebrate your sensuality, connect with like-minded individuals, and enjoy a night of unabashed pleasure at the Straponathon Sapphic Slumber Party!