Annual Trivia Bee

Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Trivia Bee Team Admission
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Team ticket includes: Participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Team ticket includes: Participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
General Admission plus Membership
$75
Purchase includes: One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Purchase includes: One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Trivia Bee Team Admission plus Membership
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Team purchase includes: One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Team purchase includes: One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, pasta entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!