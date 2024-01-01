Join us for a Mommy & Me Craft class on Saturday, April 20th at 2pm! Spend some quality time with your little one and work together to create a lovely arrangement perfect for Mother's Day! $15 (includes supplies for 1 arrangement). Suitable for ages 3 and up. Arrive at Well Grounded early if you'd like to enjoy one of their homemade baked goods or tasty coffee concoctions! Proceeds from ticket sales benefit From This Day Forward: Events Ministry.





From This Day Forward is a faith based, volunteer driven 501(c)3 nonprofit organization at works to assist individuals planning a special event with limited resources or amidst difficult life circumstances. Cancer, deployment, medical emergencies, job loss, and student debt are just some of the hurdles our client's are facing. By offering affordable planning assistance and décor rental services in addition to a boutique stocked with gently used formal wear, FTDF strives to educate and empower individuals to adopt responsible spending and recycling habits amidst life celebrations.





For more information about our organization visit www.fromthisdayforwardministry.org or follow us on social media.








