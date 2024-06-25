Great 100 Silent Auction - 2024

Be seen on the go and about town in this sleek and cool Kate Spade Crossbody handbag. This easy shoulder bag is comfortable and fashionable for you daily use or special occasion events.
100% Leather
Black
Dooney & Bourke Crossbody
$40
Starting bid
New Market Value: $300
Don a professional and chic look with this gorgeous Dooney & Bourke Gretta Lani Crossbody handbag. This bag has all the essential space you need while still sleek and durable for all your daily and travel needs.
Color: Brown Tmoro
Zipper closure.
H 8.25" x W 4" x L 14"
Designed in Norwalk, CT by Peter Dooney.
Two inside pockets. One inside zip pocket. Center zip divider compartment.
Inside key hook.
Rivet attachment.
Bat and baseball charms. Split keyring included.
STEP INTO YOUR LEADERSHIP BASKET!
$40
Starting bid
Value $450.00
Step into your purposeful leadership with this collection of wisdom from bestselling authors, executives, and coaches, including a desktop bookshelf and hardbound journal. Develop your own goals and ambitions with two (2) free 60-minute coaching sessions with certified coach, Dr. Lynn Mason. Lynn is a corporate CEO, executive board member, and mother who enjoys helping people find their passions. She has curated this selection of books, including:
Dare to Lead by Brene Brown
The Dare to Lead Workbook & Study Guide
Credibility by James M. Kouzes and Barry Z. Posner
Expect to Win by Carla A. Harris
The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks
Matriarch by Kimberly Tableman
SIP AND PAMPER PACKAGE!
$30
Starting bid
Value $150
Enjoy beautiful red wines from around the world, brought to you by In Good Taste and L.Mason Coaching. Journal your love of each wine in your special blue journal and lean into your self-care routine with pampering products for your eyes, hands, feet and body. This basket includes the following 7 wines:
Wild Child 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, CA)
Mr. B 2018 Sangiovese (Mendocino County, CA)
Fortune Favors 2019 Red Wine Blend (France)
Game Theory Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, CA)
Mr. B 2020 Lombardia IGT (Italy)
Andiamo 2020 Rosso (Italy)
La Pluma 2021 Rose Wine (Central Coast, CA)
It also includes the following pampering products:
SKINMEDICA Body Dry Brush
SEPHORA Cozy Socks
SEPHORA The Hemp Mask Face Mask
SEPHORA Mango Hand Masks
SEPHORA Coconut Foot Masks
BATH & BODY WORKS Cucumber & Lily Soap
BELOVED Apple & Cinnamon Bark Bath Bomb
QUE BELLA Detoxifying Charcoal Peel Off Mask
PINK by Victoria's Secret gym tote & self care
$20
Starting bid
Value - $85
Fit all your gym or travel essentials in this sturdy yet fashionable PINK by Victoria's Secret gym tote. This bag can be carried either as a gym bag or a backpack to meet your needs. After a hard workout, enjoy a bubble bath with luxurious bath salts, all inspired by the white wine selections from In Good Taste wines. These bath products are just what's needed for a calming evening after a great workout!
Included:
PINK by Victoria's Secret Gym Bag
2 White Wine Inspired Moisturizing Bath Gels
1 White Wine Inspired Invigorating Bath Salts
Childress Winery Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $180
Make your dinner party exceptional with this gift basket of goodies. Includes 3 bottles of #3 wines, a tea cloth, Childress seasonings and a pig shaped wooden carving block
Pumkin Spice & Cozy Time
$40
Starting bid
Value $100
Enjoy a Starbucks gift card ($25), blanket, and caring for self-time. Sponsored by Hallmark Homecare
NCONL Membership
$20
Starting bid
Value: $170
Includes a one-year NCONL Membership (renewal or new), NCONL Swat, Clear Stadium Tote
Wine-Pairing
$40
Starting bid
Value: $260
This basket is full of gorgeous treats, including, 4 bottles of wine, complementary snacks, and lovely accessories for a great evening in with family or friends.
Soaps Galore - Buffcity Soup Basket
$10
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a selection of Buffcity Soaps, Island Nectar body butter and soap, luxurious exfoliating wash cloths and delicious Salt Carmel Pecan Clusters.
CHOCOLATE, the elixir of life
$20
Starting bid
Value $75
CHOCOLATE, the elixir of life .
Ceramic serving dish with lid
Chocolate snacks/candy
Chocolate wine value $50.00
Let's Go to the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club in Durham
$40
Starting bid
Value $250
Enjoy a special time with friends at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club in Durham NC with this gift card.
Game night basket
$10
Starting bid
Value $ 85
It has a variety of family-friendly games and snacks.
Christmas Breakfast
$40
Starting bid
Value - $100
Large bowl, jam, jam dish, towels, pancake mix, biscuit mix, grits, Maple syrup, Lennox Christmas angel
Self Care
$20
Starting bid
Basket of time for SELF-CARE
Greg Olson Signed Football
$50
Starting bid
Wilson NFL Silver Series football signed by former Carolina Panthers Tight End, Greg Olson
Barbeque Basket
$20
Starting bid
Barbeque essentials
Lemon Grass Spa Treatment
$20
Starting bid
Spa Treatment
Greetings from Greensboro
$75
Starting bid
Fireplace Basket, Biltmore wine, and more
Meet me by the Fire
$35
Starting bid
Firewood bucket, Sherpa blanket, and more
Fall is Upon US
$50
Starting bid
Fall Candles, Coffee, and more
Tranquility Basket
$55
Starting bid
Soap, English Tea, Bath Set
Private Portrait Sitting
$100
Starting bid
14' Commissioned Fine Art canvas portrait
Certificate may also be applied toward the purchase of a larger portrait
$300 refundable reservation fee
Norwex Basket
$75
Starting bid
Norwex Mop
Laundry Basket
other cleaning essentials
Kitchen Starter Kit
$70
Starting bid
Baking essentials with many other kitchen needs
