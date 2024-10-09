Local OHIO Mini Camp 2025

Please complete a separate registration for each Youth Camper, Day Camper, or Adult Chaperone. This ticket includes meals & snacks (including Family Luncheon), overnight accommodations, a 1:6 child to adult chaperone ratio, and loads of fun CISV activities.
Day Camper
$50
Please complete a separate registration for each Youth Camper, Day Camper, or Adult Chaperone. This ticket is a one-day pass for youth ages 7-9 on Sunday, February 16 from Noon-9pm only. No overnight accommodations allowed for this age group. Registration includes meals & snacks (including Family Luncheon), a 1:6 child to adult chaperone ratio, and loads of fun CISV activities. Please pick up your Day Camper promptly by 9pm on Sunday, February 16.
Adult Chaperone
$25
Thank you for being a chaperone! Your participation is essential to the success of our Local OHIO Mini Camp. Please complete a separate registration for each Youth Camper, Day Camper, and Adult Chaperone. Registration includes meals & snacks (including Family Luncheon), overnight accommodations, and loads of fun activities.
Family Luncheon, Age 10+
$10
Why are your kids the only ones who get to experience CISV fun? Upon arrival, family members and guests are encouraged to stay and participate in our Family Luncheon. At the Luncheon, you'll get a front row seat to CISV programming in action. Come and experience CISV for yourself! The Family Luncheon is optional, but encouraged. This ticket does not require a separate registration and can be "added on" to your child's Youth Camper or Day Camper registration. Expected to last up to 1.5 hours.
Family Luncheon, Age 5-9
$5
Family Luncheon ticket for those 5-9 years old.
Family Luncheon, Under 5
$1
Family Luncheon ticket for those under 5 years old.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!