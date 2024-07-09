Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

Hosted by

Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

About this event

Boo's Brews & BBQ

1350 Miller Blvd

Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Friday October 18th - Beer & Wine Garden Tasting - Adult
$20
Sample 20 beers & wines we have rounded up from around the area and the world! Ages 21& up only. Vailid Friday night only 6PM to 9PM.
Saturday October 19th - BBQ & Sauce Tasting Ticket - Adult
$10
Sample and judge BBQ & Sauces from some of the best competition teams in the state! Ages 12 and up ticket. Tasting times are 12PM to 3PM
Saturday October 19th - BBQ & Sauce Tasting Ticket - Youth
$6
Sample and judge BBQ & Sauces from some of the best competition teams in the state! Ages 11 to 4. Under the age of 4 is free. Tasting times are 12PM to 3PM
Saturday October 19th - ALL ACCESS TASTINGS - Adult
$30
Full access to unlimited and all BBQ & Sauce tastings and sample 20 Beers & Wines Garden Roundup Tastings! Age 21 & up only. No refunds. Saturday BBQ & Sauce Tastings are 12PM to 3PM Saturday Beer & Wine Tastings are 11AM to 3PM
Add a donation for Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!