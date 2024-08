Registration costs for Spring Bunco Night are:

$40 per player + $5 cash at the door for the prize pot.



Happy hOUR starts at 6pm, Bunco play will begin at 7.



Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided.



This event will happen rain or shine!!

Please bring $5 in cash for Bunco Winners prize pot.





All proceeds go directly to OUR hospital room makeovers at USA Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile.



Thank you!!

- The OUR Mobile Team!