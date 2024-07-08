25th Anniversary Black & White Ball

You are gifting Art4Healing workshops to 80 participants. IN GRATITUDE FOR YOUR SUPPORT, YOU WILL RECEIVE: Full page ad in the event program, Gourmet dinner and seating for 10, Complimentary open bar and Champagne reception, $200 in casino chips per guest to use at gaming tables/towards casino prizes, Name and logo listed on ACFH website, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, Business logo displayed on live event slideshow, Business logo displayed on sponsorship banner, VIP pre-event preview of silent auction.

You are gifting Art4Healing workshops to 80 participants. IN GRATITUDE FOR YOUR SUPPORT, YOU WILL RECEIVE: Full page ad in the event program, Gourmet dinner and seating for 10, Complimentary open bar and Champagne reception, $200 in casino chips per guest to use at gaming tables/towards casino prizes, Name and logo listed on ACFH website, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, Business logo displayed on live event slideshow, Business logo displayed on sponsorship banner, VIP pre-event preview of silent auction.

More details...