WiLBA and GSMSA Bay Area presents Yoga in the Park.





Join us for a morning of relaxing outdoor yoga at Central Park, San Ramon.





Inga Langford (soon to be GSM alum) is our yoga instructor. She is passionate about wellness and mindfulness.





Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Dress comfortably and in layers as the morning will start out bit chilly













Contact: Nish Kumar with any questions or if you need accommodation: [email protected]





Kids (4+ years) are welcome.





This is a free event.