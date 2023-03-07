2026 Bloomfield Farmers' Market Vendor

Offered by
About the memberships
Yearly Vendor fee includes all outdoor markets from May to October. This includes a set vendor spot at the market and ability to rent a tent for the year for $20
This will pay your fee for one market. Please be sure to indicate what market you are paying for.
This will get you a tent for the entire year. These are on a first come first serve basis.
Food Truck cost is per market. We will only allow 2 trucks per market on a first come first serve basis.
