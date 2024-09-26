Hosted by

Old Tappan Parent Teacher Organization

Old Tappan Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

TBD VIP Parking Spot item
TBD VIP Parking Spot
$500

Starting bid

VIP Parking spot #6 at TBD for ONE year!!
TBD Principal for the Day item
TBD Principal for the Day
$200

Starting bid

One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Mrs. Boyce!
CDW Principal for the Day item
CDW Principal for the Day
$200

Starting bid

One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Ms. Santa!
Ride to School in a Police Car item
Ride to School in a Police Car
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a police car!
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #1 item
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #1
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!
Ride to School in a Dump Truck item
Ride to School in a Dump Truck
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a real Dump Truck!
Four Front Row Seats to TBD 4th Grade Graduation item
Four Front Row Seats to TBD 4th Grade Graduation
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved seats in the front row of TBD's 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony in June 2025.
Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony item
Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to CDW 8th Grade graduation ceremony in June 2025.
Front Row Seats to 11am Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD item
Front Row Seats to 11am Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 11am performance of Aladdin Jr at TBD on May 3, 2025.
Front row seats to 3pm Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD item
Front row seats to 3pm Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 3pm performance of Aladdin Jr at TBD on May 3, 2025.
Front row seats to Friday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW item
Front row seats to Friday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 7pm performance of Guys and Dolls at CDW on Friday April 4, 2025.
Front row seats to Saturday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW item
Front row seats to Saturday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at either of the 1pm or 7pm performance of Guys and Dolls at CDW on Saturday April 5, 2025.
Park in Mrs. Boyce spot for the 4th Grade Crossing Over item
Park in Mrs. Boyce spot for the 4th Grade Crossing Over
$50

Starting bid

Park in the Principal's spot for one day in June 2025 for the 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony.
Photography Session Premiums Package with Options item
Photography Session Premiums Package with Options
$200

Starting bid

Session with Elise Campbell Photography. Choose from a Portrait Makeover with Makeup Artistry for 2 includes makeup artistry, a fun portrait session and two digital images (value $1,690); or a Photo Session for Newborn; Maternity; First Communion; Corporate Headshots & More! Includes the session, editing, and 2 images.
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #2 item
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #2
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!

