Old Tappan Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction
TBD VIP Parking Spot
$500
Starting bid
VIP Parking spot #6 at TBD for ONE year!!
TBD Principal for the Day
$200
Starting bid
One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Mrs. Boyce!
CDW Principal for the Day
$200
Starting bid
One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Ms. Santa!
Ride to School in a Police Car
$100
Starting bid
Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a police car!
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #1
$100
Starting bid
Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!
Ride to School in a Dump Truck
$100
Starting bid
Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a real Dump Truck!
Four Front Row Seats to TBD 4th Grade Graduation
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved seats in the front row of TBD's 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony in June 2025.
Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to CDW 8th Grade graduation ceremony in June 2025.
Front Row Seats to 11am Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 11am performance of Aladdin Jr at TBD on May 3, 2025.
Front row seats to 3pm Show of Aladdin Jr at TBD
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 3pm performance of Aladdin Jr at TBD on May 3, 2025.
Front row seats to Friday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at the 7pm performance of Guys and Dolls at CDW on Friday April 4, 2025.
Front row seats to Saturday show of Guys and Dolls at CDW
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats at either of the 1pm or 7pm performance of Guys and Dolls at CDW on Saturday April 5, 2025.
Park in Mrs. Boyce spot for the 4th Grade Crossing Over
$50
Starting bid
Park in the Principal's spot for one day in June 2025 for the 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony.
Photography Session Premiums Package with Options
$200
Starting bid
Session with Elise Campbell Photography. Choose from a Portrait Makeover with Makeup Artistry for 2 includes makeup artistry, a fun portrait session and two digital images (value $1,690);
or a Photo Session for Newborn; Maternity; First Communion; Corporate Headshots & More! Includes the session, editing, and 2 images.
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #2
$100
Starting bid
Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!
