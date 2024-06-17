Chippewa Area Lions Club Life Membership 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
2025-26 Life Membership Dues and Beacon Lodge 500 Club
No expiration
2025-26 Life Membership Dues, Beacon Lodge 500 Club, and Bulletin (this donation helps defray costs for club mailings throughout the year).
No expiration
2025-26 Life Membership Dues, Beacon Lodge 500 Club, Bulletin, and King Lion Club (the purpose of this donation is to increase the amount of capital in the administration account to cover expenses).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!