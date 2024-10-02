Christ Like Childcare Center 20th Anniversary Celebration & Sneaker Ball!

One general admission ticket into the event. Dinner buffet, drinks, comedian headliner, dancing and glamorous surprises!
Friend Donation
$100
If you are unable to attend Christ Like Childcare Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration & Sneaker Ball, you can still support our cause by making a Friend Donation. This generous contribution will cover the cost of a ticket for one of our Christ Like Childcare Center parents (clients), allowing them to attend the event and enjoy the evening in your place.
Add a donation for Christ Like Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!