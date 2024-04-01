2024 Celebrate to Educate Dinner/Fundraiser - Sponsorships

Scholarship Sponsorship Opportunities:





Platinum Sponsor - $4000

One reserved table, next to the VIP table, for up to eight which includes a cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Opportunity to have a member of your organization serve on our independent scholarship review board.

Full-page, prominently placed ad in the keepsake event program.





Gold Sponsor- $3000

One table for up to six which includes cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Half-page advertisement in keepsake event program.





Silver Sponsor - $2000

Four tickets to the event which includes cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Half-page advertisement in keepsake event program.









Please Note: All sponsors will receive recognition in event press releases and their logo in digital and printed advertisements. In addition, sponsors will be featured on the event step and repeat backdrop, and in the slideshow that will run throughout the evening.





Important: All sponsor and advertiser payments are final. The deadline for us to receive these items and/or payments will be no later than April 1st, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Your generous support is greatly appreciated and will help continue to provide scholarships through the HRCPOSA Scholarship Program. These payments may be made via check or electronically. Please contact Mrs. Alex Fleet for assistance at the email provided below.





All sponsors and advertisers are encouraged to provide additional business cards and/or marketing materials to be included in the attendee packet each guest will be presented upon arrival.





All information, high-resolution logos, and advertisement images for sponsorship and advertisement must be received by May 1, 2024 at [email protected]. Please include Program Submission in the subject line.









Disclaimer: HRCPOSA tries to ensure that sponsorships and advertising does not conflict with other sponsors/advertisers same type of business so it does not create a conflict of interest. HRCPOSA reserves the right to deny sponsorships and advertisers.