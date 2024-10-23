The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

Concert in the Park's Thirsty Menu

Bottled Spring Water item
Bottled Spring Water
$1

16.9 oz. bottle

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Coke item
Coke
$4

16.9 oz. bottle

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Diet Coke item
Diet Coke
$4

16.9 oz. bottle

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Arizona Green Tea item
Arizona Green Tea
$2

16 oz. bottle

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Yoohoo! Drink Boxes item
Yoohoo! Drink Boxes
$1

6.5 oz. chocolate drink box

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Frito Lay Chips item
Frito Lay Chips
$2

2 oz. bag

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Tostitos Chips & Sauce item
Tostitos Chips & Sauce
$5

3.8 oz. chip bag plus a sauce of your choice (cheese or salsa), while supplies last.

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars item
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars
$1

0.84 oz bar - Chocolate Chip or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, while supplies last.

The sale amount of this item is INCLUSIVE of Florida sales tax and Duval County surtax.

