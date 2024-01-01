Grade School Lego Day

Bricks & Minifigs in NE Portland has offered to host a fun-filled evening of building and Lego-inspired activities at their store in NE Portland.

This event is for grade school-aged kids, Kindergarten - 5th grade to meet each other and team up around some Lego build challenges, car races, and other Lego fun.

Space is more limited than some of our other events, so we are asking for kids to bring just one grown-up or older sibling to this event. If there is extra space for more guests before the event, we will reach out and let you know.

Free for everyone

T1D friendly snacks provided

Street parking is limited, there may be a short walk

Type 1 Unbound volunteers are unable to do blood sugar monitoring, management, or treatment at this event, so please accompany your children if they are not self-managing. We hope to be able to do drop-off events for all management levels in the future.