Grade School Lego Day

3040 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, USA

Bricks & Minifigs in NE Portland has offered to host a fun-filled evening of building and Lego-inspired activities at their store in NE Portland.

This event is for grade school-aged kids, Kindergarten - 5th grade to meet each other and team up around some Lego build challenges, car races, and other Lego fun.

  • Space is more limited than some of our other events, so we are asking for kids to bring just one grown-up or older sibling to this event. If there is extra space for more guests before the event, we will reach out and let you know.

  • Free for everyone
  • T1D friendly snacks provided
  • Street parking is limited, there may be a short walk

Type 1 Unbound volunteers are unable to do blood sugar monitoring, management, or treatment at this event, so please accompany your children if they are not self-managing. We hope to be able to do drop-off events for all management levels in the future.

