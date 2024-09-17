The Falcon Membership Drive

Family Subscribing Life Membership (Parent/Child or Spouse) $33.34 (monthly)

Family Subscribing Life Membership is available to a maximum of four alumni within the same family—either an alumnus and spouse with up to two alumnus children, or an alumnus and up to three alumnus children (maximum of four alumni total)—who have earned a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. All participating family members must be graduates of and/or have attended SAU. Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold national office, and may serve as a committee chair or member. This membership is offered through a monthly payment option of $33.34, totaling $1,200, payable over 36 consecutive months (three years). Life Membership status is conferred upon completion of all required payments within the three-year period; failure to satisfy the full balance by the established deadline will result in forfeiture of all payments to the National Alumni Association, Inc.