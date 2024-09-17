The Falcon Membership Drive

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About the memberships
Valid until May 16, 2027
Young Alumni Membership is available to graduates of Saint Augustine’s University within the past 10 years. Members have full voting rights, may hold national office, and serve on committees. Dues for years two and three after graduation are $18.67.
Valid until May 16, 2027
Young Alumni Membership is available to graduates of Saint Augustine’s University within the past 10 years. Members have full voting rights and may hold national office or serve on committees. Dues for years four through ten are $25.00.
Valid until May 16, 2027
General membership is open to individuals who have earned a degree from Saint Augustine’s University or completed at least one year at Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. Members have full voting rights, may hold national office, and serve on committees.
Valid until May 16, 2027
Associate membership is open to friends, faculty, staff, spouses of Falcons, and parents of current or former alumni who wish to affiliate with Saint Augustine’s University. Associate Members are not eligible to vote or hold national office in the Alumni Association.
No expiration
Life Membership is available to degree recipients or individuals who completed at least one year at Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. Life Members have full voting rights and may hold national office or serve on committees. A one-time $500 payment grants Life Membership and exempts members from future annual NAA dues.
No expiration
Dual Family Life Membership (Parent/Child or Spouse) is available to alumni who have earned a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. For a one-time payment of $750, either a parent and alumnus child (maximum of two alumni), or a married couple residing in the same household, may obtain Life Membership status. Dual Family Life Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold national office and serve on committees, and are exempt from future annual NAA dues.
No expiration
Family Life Membership is available to alumni who have earned a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. For a one-time payment of $1,200, up to four alumni within the same family—either an alumnus and spouse with up to two alumnus children, or an alumnus and up to three alumnus children (maximum of four alumni total)—may obtain Life Membership status. Family Life Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold national office and serve on committees, and are exempt from future annual NAA dues.
This payment option is for current Subscribing Life Members who are not currently enrolled in the Monthly Installment Payment Plan.
Renews monthly
Subscribing Life Membership $13.89 (monthly)
Subscribing Life Membership is available to individuals who have been conferred a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold office at both the local and national levels, and may serve as a committee chair or member. This membership is offered through a monthly payment option of $13.89, totaling $500, payable over 36 consecutive months (three years). Life Membership status is conferred upon completion of all required payments within the three-year period; failure to satisfy the full balance by the established deadline will result in forfeiture of all payments to the National Alumni Association, Inc.
Renews monthly
Dual Subscribing Life Membership (Parent/Child or Spouse) $20.84 (monthly)
Dual Subscribing Life Membership (Parent/Child or Spouse) is available to alumni who have earned a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. This membership is open to either a parent and alumnus child (maximum of two alumni), or a married couple residing in the same household. Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold national office and serve on committees, and are exempt from future annual NAA dues upon attaining Life Membership status. This membership is offered through a monthly payment option of $20.84, totaling $750, payable over 36 consecutive months (three years). Life Membership status is conferred upon completion of all required payments within the three-year period; failure to satisfy the full balance by the established deadline will result in forfeiture of all payments to the National Alumni Association, Inc.
Renews monthly
Family Subscribing Life Membership (Parent/Child or Spouse) $33.34 (monthly)
Family Subscribing Life Membership is available to a maximum of four alumni within the same family—either an alumnus and spouse with up to two alumnus children, or an alumnus and up to three alumnus children (maximum of four alumni total)—who have earned a degree from, or completed at least one year in good standing at, Saint Augustine’s University, Saint Augustine’s Normal School, or St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses. All participating family members must be graduates of and/or have attended SAU. Members are granted full voting rights, are eligible to hold national office, and may serve as a committee chair or member. This membership is offered through a monthly payment option of $33.34, totaling $1,200, payable over 36 consecutive months (three years). Life Membership status is conferred upon completion of all required payments within the three-year period; failure to satisfy the full balance by the established deadline will result in forfeiture of all payments to the National Alumni Association, Inc.
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