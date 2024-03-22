Adult Easter Basket $10 Raffle

Why let kids have all the fun? Join in on the excitement with THE QUEEN of Ruth chapter's Adult Easter Basket raffle! 2 winners (1 for each basket) will be announced on 3/31.
What's included in your basket?
Ladies, indulge in some well-deserved relaxation:
• Unwind after a long day by treating yourself to a luxurious bath with our Bath Bomb, complete with a delightful mystery surprise. 👀
• Sip on sophistication with a heart-shaped glass of Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé, a sparkling rosé from Champagne, France.
• Elevate your senses with the captivating scent of YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum, a seductively warm and spicy fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent.
• Add a playful twist to your evening with a set featuring a blindfold and handcuffs.
• Treat yourself to a delightful brunch experience with a $50 Ruth's Chris gift card.
For the gentlemen:
• Scotch & Porter Beard Set featuring Beard Wash, Conditioner, and Balm for a well-groomed look.
• Stay sharp with a grooming kit to tame those stray hairs.
• Host a memorable guys' night in with your own poker chips and a fine cigar.
• Indulge in two exceptional bottles: Colonel EH Taylor, a whiskey meant for savoring slowly, and Blanton's 93 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the pioneer of Single Barrel Bourbon.
• Keep your drink chilled with a sophisticated whisky stone set.
• Treat yourself to a night out with a $50 Ruth's Chris gift card.
Why let kids have all the fun? Join in on the excitement with THE QUEEN of Ruth chapter's Adult Easter Basket raffle! 2 winners (1 for each basket) will be announced on 3/31.
What's included in your basket?
Ladies, indulge in some well-deserved relaxation:
• Unwind after a long day by treating yourself to a luxurious bath with our Bath Bomb, complete with a delightful mystery surprise. 👀
• Sip on sophistication with a heart-shaped glass of Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé, a sparkling rosé from Champagne, France.
• Elevate your senses with the captivating scent of YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum, a seductively warm and spicy fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent.
• Add a playful twist to your evening with a set featuring a blindfold and handcuffs.
• Treat yourself to a delightful brunch experience with a $50 Ruth's Chris gift card.
For the gentlemen:
• Scotch & Porter Beard Set featuring Beard Wash, Conditioner, and Balm for a well-groomed look.
• Stay sharp with a grooming kit to tame those stray hairs.
• Host a memorable guys' night in with your own poker chips and a fine cigar.
• Indulge in two exceptional bottles: Colonel EH Taylor, a whiskey meant for savoring slowly, and Blanton's 93 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the pioneer of Single Barrel Bourbon.
• Keep your drink chilled with a sophisticated whisky stone set.
• Treat yourself to a night out with a $50 Ruth's Chris gift card.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!