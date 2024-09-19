Dekaney Highschool Baseball

Dekaney Highschool Baseball

Dekaney Highschool Baseball Sponsorships 2024-2025

Wildcats Home Run
$200

No expiration

Business recognition on Dekaney Wildcats Baseball social media platforms. Recognition during Dekaney Wildcats Baseball membership meetings and special events A full-color advertising banner at Dekaney High School Baseball Stadium (Jan-Apr 2025).
Wildcats Grand Slam
$500

No expiration

ll benefits of the Wildcats Home Run Sponsorship. Advertising in the weekly bulletin sent to all parents/guardians. A concession voucher for a home baseball game (2 entrees & 2 drinks).
Wildcats MVP
$800

No expiration

l benefits of the Wildcats Grand Slam Sponsorship. Foul pole flag advertisement at the baseball stadium. A Dekaney Baseball jersey with the sponsor's name.
Wildcats Hall of Fame
$1,200

No expiration

All benefits of the Wildcats MVP Sponsorship. Advertisement signage on "Big Blue" (Home Run Wall) at the baseball stadium. A team plaque and special thank you recognition.
