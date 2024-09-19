Dekaney Highschool Baseball Sponsorships 2024-2025
Wildcats Home Run
$200
No expiration
Business recognition on Dekaney Wildcats Baseball social media platforms.
Recognition during Dekaney Wildcats Baseball membership meetings and special events
A full-color advertising banner at Dekaney High School Baseball Stadium (Jan-Apr 2025).
Wildcats Grand Slam
$500
No expiration
ll benefits of the Wildcats Home Run Sponsorship.
Advertising in the weekly bulletin sent to all parents/guardians.
A concession voucher for a home baseball game (2 entrees & 2 drinks).
Wildcats MVP
$800
No expiration
l benefits of the Wildcats Grand Slam Sponsorship.
Foul pole flag advertisement at the baseball stadium.
A Dekaney Baseball jersey with the sponsor's name.
Wildcats Hall of Fame
$1,200
No expiration
All benefits of the Wildcats MVP Sponsorship.
Advertisement signage on "Big Blue" (Home Run Wall) at the baseball stadium.
A team plaque and special thank you recognition.
