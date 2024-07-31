Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Summer III Ticket Drawing
One winner takes all!
$5
One winner takes all! May the odds be ever in your favor!
Ticket sales from this raffle will be used to help Second Chance K9 meet its mission. Second Chance K9 Service Dogs mission is to improve the daily lives of Special Operations Veterans by reducing symptoms related to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury by donating a fully trained psychiatric service dog.
One winner takes all! May the odds be ever in your favor!
Ticket sales from this raffle will be used to help Second Chance K9 meet its mission. Second Chance K9 Service Dogs mission is to improve the daily lives of Special Operations Veterans by reducing symptoms related to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury by donating a fully trained psychiatric service dog.
Add a donation for Second Chance K9 Service Dogs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!