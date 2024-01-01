Discovery Arts Vendor Registration

In partnership with New Village Arts Theater, The Shine Project Foundation presents, Discovery Arts. This Shine event takes place at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Theater in Downtown Carlsbad Village on April 28 from 10am-12pm. This is a free fun day of art exploration with hands-on arts and crafts with peer and community volunteers, live music, movement, and local resource vendors. You must RSVP to participate as a vendor. There is no vendor fee. We just ask that you promote this event on all social media platforms and share with special needs families and consider a donation to help us to continue to provide free enrichment and inclusive events for children with special needs and their families. We will be providing tables and chairs. If you are leading an art activity, please bring all materials. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me, [email protected].





