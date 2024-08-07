Horace Mann Elementary PTA Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Please sign me up to volunteer my time and register me as a member of Horace Mann Elementary PTA and Missouri PTA! $10.00 dues include membership to both organizations.
No expiration
I would like to “Sponsor a Student” with a donation of an additional $30.00 and register for Horace Mann Elementary PTA and Missouri PTA. The $30 covers the cost of parties for one student for the 2024-2025 school year.
No expiration
I would like to “Sponsor a Student” with a donation of $30.00 The $30 covers the cost of parties for one student for the 2024-2025 school year and I will not be a member of PTA.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!