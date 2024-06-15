2024 Bowling Fundraiser





The annual Japanese Cultural Fair Bowling Fundraiser will be happening June 15th 2024 from 9am to 1pm at the Boardwalk Bowl in Santa Cruz, across from the Boardwalk. Parking is available onsite in the Boardwalk Bowl Lot. If parking is unavailable, teams can park across the street in the Boardwalk lot and request that their ticket be validated. Teams are 4 or 5 people. Start times are either 9:30am or 11:30am with all teams finishing by 1pm. Please complete the entry form online, or contact us with your preferred start time and bring your completed form to the fundraiser.









Participation in the event will depend on a $100 entry fee being received for each team entry. All entries are tax deductible. Entry fee can be covered by sponsorship or remitted up front. We ask for it to be turned in no later than five days before the event. Donations by credit card can be processed here, via Zeffy. If this is a partial payment, please submit at least $50 as a deposit, with the remainder to be collected the day of the event.