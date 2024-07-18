Third Annual Spooktacular Event Online Auction - Supporting Ritzy Rescue Ranch and Wasatch Wanderers

V-Dog, Plant Powered Dog Food, Assorted Amazing Items
$1
Starting bid
[note if pick-up or ship only items] Bid to win this amazing collection of V-Dog brand goodies! Items included: 4.5lb bag of mini bites, Kind Jerky, Blueberry Wiggle Biscuits, Mini Breathbones, and a bandana.
[note if pick-up or ship only items] Bid to win this amazing collection of V-Dog brand goodies! Items included: 4.5lb bag of mini bites, Kind Jerky, Blueberry Wiggle Biscuits, Mini Breathbones, and a bandana.
Unicorn Chocolates - 4 Christmas Chocolate Boxes
$1
Starting bid
*Shipping beginning of December*
Bid to win FOUR Unicorn Chocolates Christmas chocolate boxes, valued at $45!
*Shipping beginning of December*
Bid to win FOUR Unicorn Chocolates Christmas chocolate boxes, valued at $45!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!