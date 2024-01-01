Troop 20 Right Response First Aid Kits!

ACCIDENTS COME UNANNOUNCED.
BE PREPARED.
Troop 20 is taking orders for Right Response First Aid Kits! They make a long line of First Kits to fit your needs. They make First Aid Kits for:
- Offices
- Homes
- Auto
- Outdoors
- Pets
- Sports
AND MORE!
50% of every kit sold helps the scouts from Troop 20 of the Demarest Nature Center.
DON'T BE SCARED!
BE PREPARED!
Thank you for your continued support of our scouts from Troop 20.
To see a breakdown of items included in every first aid kit, CLICK HERE.
We will begin fulfilling and delivering orders mid May. Scout Delivery confined to the following Northern Valley municipalities: Demarest, Closter, Alpine, Haworth, Harrington Park, Northvale, Norwood, Dumont, Tenafly, Cresskill and Bergenfield. For direct mail delivery outside of our scout distribution area (MAINLAND US ONLY), please sure to purchase DIRECT DELIVERY option for S&H. Thank You!