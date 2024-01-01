Troop 20 Right Response First Aid Kits!

ACCIDENTS COME UNANNOUNCED.

BE PREPARED.





Troop 20 is taking orders for Right Response First Aid Kits! They make a long line of First Kits to fit your needs. They make First Aid Kits for:

Offices

Homes

Auto

Outdoors

Pets

Sports

AND MORE!





50% of every kit sold helps the scouts from Troop 20 of the Demarest Nature Center.





DON'T BE SCARED !

BE PREPARED !





Thank you for your continued support of our scouts from Troop 20.





To see a breakdown of items included in every first aid kit, CLICK HERE.



