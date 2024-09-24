JuxtaHub

Hosted by

JuxtaHub

About this event

Add a donation for JuxtaHub

$

Sales closed

October JuxTuesday 2024

375 S 10th St

Emmaus, PA 18049, USA

JuxTuesday — October 8, 2024
Free
Join us to learn more about about JuxtaHub, one of the most innovative projects in the Lehigh Valley. Space is limited, so please register to confirm your attendance; while donations are always appreciated they are certainly not required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!