Get ready to transport back to the glitzy and glamorous era of the 70s at "Disco @ The Slate" - a night that promises to be an unforgettable journey through the funky and fabulous world of disco!



On June 29, 2024, The Slate Venue will be transformed into a retro disco paradise, complete with glittering disco balls, funky-colored lights, and vintage 70s decor that will transport you back in time. Guests are encouraged to embrace their inner disco diva or dancing king by dressing up in their best Disco Chic attire - think bell bottoms, platform shoes, and funky sequins, mirrors, and feathers.



The entertainment lineup is a disco lover's dream, featuring a live DJ spinning all the hits from 1974, a dance floor where you can show off your best moves, and a 70s photo booth to capture the memories of this groovy night. Activities include a silent auction with groovy prizes, a retro costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed guests, and plenty of groovy surprises throughout the evening.



Indulge in retro-inspired cocktail options like Harvey Wallbangers and Tequila Sunrises curated by Eli Melendez, along with a buffet of 70s Retro Classics that will satisfy your cravings on the dance floor.



And the best part? All proceeds from ticket sales, auctions, and donations will go towards supporting the non-profit organization realsinglemoms.org, providing resources and assistance to single mothers in need. By joining us at "Disco @ The Slate: 1974-2024 5o Year Celebration", you're not only in for a night of fun and music, but you're also contributing to a great cause.



So grab your tickets, lace up your dancing shoes, and get ready to boogie the night away for a fantastic cause at "Disco @ The Slate" - the ultimate disco extravaganza that you won't want to miss!