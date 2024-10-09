Anna Miller Foundation's Silent Auction

Indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience for 6 people right in the comfort of your own home. This exclusive auction item offers a private, personalized dinner prepared by Chef Erin Watson.
Four Course Dinner Prepared and executed by Chef Erin Watson of Streusel & Sage. Erin started her career as a chef by attending culinary school at Elgin Community College, she then worked at Abreo as the head chef & event planner for over 7 years. After leaving Abreo she worked as a marketing associate for Sysco Foods and is currently a culinary instructor at Harlem High School.
Date of dinner will need to be planned at least 3 weeks in advance, some dates may not be available. Contact Erin at 815-978-8351 or by email at [email protected] to discuss availability and get date set up.
- Food allergies will be accommodated if specified
- Expires November 2025
@streuselandsage
This unforgettable in-home dining experience is perfect for special occasions, milestone celebrations, or simply for those who appreciate fine dining in an exclusive, private setting.
Bid now for a chance to experience culinary excellence without leaving your home!
**Private dinner must be in the Rockford area.**
Autographed Nico Horner Jersey - Value: $550
$250
Starting bid
This sought-after jersey is signed by Nico Horner, one of the Chicago Cub's standout stars. The jersey features the iconic white and blue pin strip design, and the player's signature is boldly displayed on the back of jersey.
Whether you're a passionate fan or a seasoned collector, this authentic signed jersey is a one-of-a-kind piece that celebrates Nico's contribution to the team's legacy. Perfect for framing, display, or adding to any memorabilia collection, this item comes with a certificate of authenticity to guarantee its value and provenance.
Bid now for a chance to own a piece of sports history!
**Available to ship for an additional fee.**
Autographed Luis Robert Jr. Jersey - Value: $550
$200
Starting bid
Don't miss the chance to own a piece of sports history with this exclusive, autographed jersey from Luis Robert Jr., one of the Chicago Sox standout stars The jersey is personally signed by Luis and features the team’s iconic colors and design, making it a must-have for any fan or collector.
This authentic, signed jersey is in excellent condition and serves as a tribute to Luis' incredible achievements on the field. The signature is clear and bold, adding a unique personal touch to this collectible item. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity to guarantee its value and provenance.
Don’t let the opportunity pass to own a piece of Sox history!
**Available to ship for an additional fee.**
Rooted Gift Basket - Value $200
$100
Starting bid
This is filled with a carefully curated selection of high-quality items to welcome the holiday season with candles, beverages, and other cozy items! Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, this basket offers a delightful mix of unique, artisanal products. Donated by Rooted.
What's inside:
-Box Le Bon Garçon Sea Salt Caramels
- Mountain Chateau Candle
- Spruce + Peach Candle
- Rooted Matches
- Jar of Camp Craft Cocktails Pumpkin Smash
- Compartés Pumpkin Spiced Latté Chocolate Bar
- Compartés Extra Dark Hot Cocoa
- Pair of Vintage Smoked Glass Mugs
- Vanilla Bean Marshmallows by Mojave Mallows
- Fluffy Angora Mittens by Billy Bamboo
This is a perfect gift for anyone who loves unique, high-quality items, or simply a special treat for yourself!
Bid now to take home this hand-picked collection and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.
**Available to ship for an additional fee.**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!