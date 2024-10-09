Anna Miller Foundation's Silent Auction

Don't miss the chance to own a piece of sports history with this exclusive, autographed jersey from Luis Robert Jr., one of the Chicago Sox standout stars The jersey is personally signed by Luis and features the team’s iconic colors and design, making it a must-have for any fan or collector. This authentic, signed jersey is in excellent condition and serves as a tribute to Luis' incredible achievements on the field. The signature is clear and bold, adding a unique personal touch to this collectible item. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity to guarantee its value and provenance. Don’t let the opportunity pass to own a piece of Sox history! **Available to ship for an additional fee.**

Don't miss the chance to own a piece of sports history with this exclusive, autographed jersey from Luis Robert Jr., one of the Chicago Sox standout stars The jersey is personally signed by Luis and features the team’s iconic colors and design, making it a must-have for any fan or collector. This authentic, signed jersey is in excellent condition and serves as a tribute to Luis' incredible achievements on the field. The signature is clear and bold, adding a unique personal touch to this collectible item. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity to guarantee its value and provenance. Don’t let the opportunity pass to own a piece of Sox history! **Available to ship for an additional fee.**

More details...