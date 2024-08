Your sponsorships not only make this even possible but you also support the Simonds Golf Academy, a public charity dedicated to introducing the game of golf to the next generation of golfers - at absolutely no charge. All our events, clinics, camps and lessons are free to charge to our junior golfers.





All proceeds benefit the Simonds Golf Academy — a (501 (c)(3) public charity.

Sponsorship is considered a charitable contribution and is tax deductible.