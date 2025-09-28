Heart To Heart 911

Hosted by

Heart To Heart 911

About this event

2026 Fundraiser event

145 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy

Martinez, GA 30907, USA

General admission
$10

We will raffle off a 2026 Polaris all wheel drive

The purpose of our fundraiser is to help families in our community to purchase their medication we also will be helping a family of Elijah Gray to help with his medical bills as well Elijah Gray was born with bladder estrophy portion of our proceeds will be going to help the family with their medical bills

Add a donation for Heart To Heart 911

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!