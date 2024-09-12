Playbill Ad Space

Offered by
To be included in the Playbill for Fall 2025 Production of Casecracker: Swan Lake.
Premium ad space - 3rd Page of digital playbill, Full Page Ad, 2 Comp tickets to the show.
Includes ad on foyer and preshow display.
Pixel Dimension:
Playbill Dimensions: 1080 wide x 1920 high
Foyer/Projection Display: 1920 wide x 1080 high
To be included in the Playbill for Fall 2025 Production of Casecracker: Swan Lake.
Half page ad in digital playbill, 1 Comp ticket to show
Dimensions: 960 pixels high x 1080 pixels wide
