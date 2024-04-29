4:12 Foundation

Hosted by

4:12 Foundation

About this event

All The Extras - On Course Games Purchase

601 Baldwin Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205, USA

All The Extras - On Course Games
$100
Includes: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle)) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes T-shirt
Add a donation for 4:12 Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!