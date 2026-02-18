The Macoupin Art Collective

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The Macoupin Art Collective

About this shop

Craft Kits

Decoupage Tins item
Decoupage Tins item
Decoupage Tins item
Decoupage Tins
$20

Create your own charming treasure tin with our Decoupage Tins Craft Kit.


Each kit includes everything you need—tin, vintage-inspired papers, embellishments, adhesive, and easy instructions—so you can start crafting right away.


Perfect for a cozy night in, a creative gift, or anyone who loves turning little things into beautiful keepsakes. No studio required—just open, layer, and create!

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Funky Bag of Random Treasures item
Funky Bag of Random Treasures item
Funky Bag of Random Treasures item
Funky Bag of Random Treasures
$5
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