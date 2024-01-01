Logo
Mission Hills Heritage
Mission Hills Heritage 2024 Master Builder Lecture

4201 Randolph Street

Mission Hills Heritage Lecture Series


Saturday, May 18    1:00 to 4:00 pm at Francis Parker Lower School

Check-in at 12:30pm


Topic:  Master Builders of Mission Hills


Join us to learn how Master Builders were influential in the development of Mission Hills.

We will hear from three experts in the field of historic preservation with topics such as:

*  The difference between a Master Builder and a Master Architect,

*  Where Master Builders got their ideas,

*  How the different styles developed over the years, and

*  The process for determining historic significance.

