Mission Hills Heritage 2024 Master Builder Lecture

Mission Hills Heritage Lecture Series
Saturday, May 18 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Francis Parker Lower School
Check-in at 12:30pm
Topic: Master Builders of Mission Hills
Join us to learn how Master Builders were influential in the development of Mission Hills.
We will hear from three experts in the field of historic preservation with topics such as:
* The difference between a Master Builder and a Master Architect,
* Where Master Builders got their ideas,
* How the different styles developed over the years, and
* The process for determining historic significance.