Hastings Main Street 2024 Membership

Members Enjoy...

Participation in voting when there are community decisions to be made

Future VIP invites to Grand Opening parties

Discounts on many of the surrounding businesses

Opportunities to come together and help to shape the Hastings move forward

Having a voice in what community events and activities you want

Imagine a place that you can walk, bicycle, golf cart to and a small community that is alive with activity. Your small donation will help us to create events, activities and make visual improvements that makes us proud.

