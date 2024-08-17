Logo
OHIO SELFIE WORLD FOUNDATION INC
Summer Back To School Bash & Giveaway

4603 Pearl Rd Cleveland Ohio 44109


Here’s the updated announcement:


🎉 Summer Back To School Bash & Giveaway! 🎉


Hosted by: Ohio Selfie World Foundation, Legacy Of Love, and Queen Moves Nonprofit Organization


Date: August 17, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM-6:00 PM

Location: Ohio Selfie World, 4603 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109


Event Highlights:


•Local Vendors Welcome: $15 donation for registration. Each vendor must bring their own table and chairs.

•Free School Supply Giveaway: Registration required for families pick up is from 2:30 PM  - 4:00 PM.

•Fresh Hot BBQ Meals: Enjoy 100% beef hot dogs, burgers (including veggie options), drinks, and chips for just $5!

•Music & Local Entertainment: Family Friendly music and entertainment throughout the event.

•Free Admission: Experience Ohio Selfie World’s photo booth studio and event space at no cost. 


Donations:

We are accepting donations to support our community back to school supply event. Call 216-699-4017 and ask for Rondaline to arrange pick-up or drop-off at Ohio Selfie World.


Join us for a fun-filled day of community, great food, entertainment, and exciting photo opportunities. We look forward to celebrating with you!


For Vendor registration and more information, please contact us at 614-741-9440. 




