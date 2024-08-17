Here’s the updated announcement:
🎉 Summer Back To School Bash & Giveaway! 🎉
Hosted by: Ohio Selfie World Foundation, Legacy Of Love, and Queen Moves Nonprofit Organization
Date: August 17, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM-6:00 PM
Location: Ohio Selfie World, 4603 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109
Event Highlights:
•Local Vendors Welcome: $15 donation for registration. Each vendor must bring their own table and chairs.
•Free School Supply Giveaway: Registration required for families pick up is from 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM.
•Fresh Hot BBQ Meals: Enjoy 100% beef hot dogs, burgers (including veggie options), drinks, and chips for just $5!
•Music & Local Entertainment: Family Friendly music and entertainment throughout the event.
•Free Admission: Experience Ohio Selfie World’s photo booth studio and event space at no cost.
Donations:
We are accepting donations to support our community back to school supply event. Call 216-699-4017 and ask for Rondaline to arrange pick-up or drop-off at Ohio Selfie World.
Join us for a fun-filled day of community, great food, entertainment, and exciting photo opportunities. We look forward to celebrating with you!
For Vendor registration and more information, please contact us at 614-741-9440.