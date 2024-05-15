Silent Auction

This full-size, fully functional guitar is hand signed by Taylor Swift and it features beautiful custom graphics. This item will be sent directly to the winner following the event, along with a letter of authenticity.
Valued at $3,000
Valentino Purse
$1,600
Starting bid
Valentino Loco Small Iconographe Denim Shoulder Bag
Valued at $2,500
TX Longhorns vs. GA Bulldogs
$2,000
Starting bid
Win 4 tickets to the Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Section 31).
Valued at $3,600 +
Opening Night Spurs Tickets
$650
Starting bid
Win 4 lower level seats plus parking to the 2024-2025 Spurs Opening Night.
Valued at $950
