Meet & Greet: Bianca Del Rio

In recognition of your past and ongoing support for the work of Team DC, we wanted to offer you an exclusive opportunity to Meet & Greet with Bianca Del Rio before she throws out the first pitch at Thursday's Night Out at the Nationals.





We have a small turnaround and want to maximize this opportunity, so please only accept this ticket if YOU can attend. We would also like to ask you to reply by 4PM TODAY, Wednesday, June 5th.





You must be able to arrive at Nationals Park on Thursday by 5:15PM, when you will meet a representative of Team DC at the Center Field Gate.