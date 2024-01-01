Comics Master Class - Session 2 (Fall)

Comics Master Class - Instructed by Ryan Abb
Fridays from 6:15-7:15 pm from 11/8-12/13 (5 Classes, no class on 11/29).
Art Room 9 - Ages 11-17
For kids and teens who want to be immersed in comics and artistic practices, this class will offer you advanced ideas through simple prompts. We will explore magnetic compositions, character design, and sci-fi settings that can stand alone as pictures or be developed as stories. All levels are welcome.
Please provide an unlined notebook (minimum 5x8”), set of thin colored markers (brush tip recommended), graphite pencils, scissors, and a Uniball pen (black) in micro or fine.