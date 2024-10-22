DC Trip Fundraising Food Drive (Fall Festival)

A samosa is a small, triangular pastry that is fried and filled with flavored potatoes and peas, served with tamarind sauce. A samosa is a popular snack, appetizer, or entrée in many regions, including South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, and their South Asian diasporas.

A samosa is a small, triangular pastry that is fried and filled with flavored potatoes and peas, served with tamarind sauce. A samosa is a popular snack, appetizer, or entrée in many regions, including South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, and their South Asian diasporas.

More details...