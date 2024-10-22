DC Trip Fundraising Food Drive (Fall Festival)

A samosa is a small, triangular pastry that is fried and filled with flavored potatoes and peas, served with tamarind sauce. A samosa is a popular snack, appetizer, or entrée in many regions, including South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, and their South Asian diasporas.
Mango Lassi (12oz)
$5
Mango lassi is a creamy yogurt-based Indian drink made with mango, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It originated around 1000 BC and was said to have Ayurvedic healing properties, calming the stomach and the mind.
Lemonade (8oz)
$1
Lemonade is a clear, sweet, and fizzy drink made from lemons, sugar, and water.
Brownie Bites (1pc)
$1
Brownie bites are bite-sized, moist, and fudgy brownies.
