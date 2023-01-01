Purchase your $10 ticket to receive Thelma's Famous Fried Chicken Dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetable, and roll on May...... This dinner is drive-through pick-up located at Hormel parking lot. Pick up your meal from 5-7 PM.





If ordering your ticket online, you will receive an image you may save or screenshot to your device. Show this image to one of the Marion County United Way volunteers when you arrive to pick up your meal and they will provide you with a hard ticket you can then trade in for your meal.





Your purchase of a meal ticket will go to support Marion County United Way's 2023 campaign goal of $60,000. Funds go to supporting organizations and programs within Marion County that focus on improving the quality of life of individuals through

Health

Education

Human Services

Enjoy your meal and know that you're helping to make a change in Marion County!